Viewpoint: Eric Melson for Ward 1 will get things done

Bobby Grillo

Our Missoula community is staring down some big challenges and we need elected officials with experience in coalition building and problem solving to move us forward.

I’ve witnessed those exact qualities in Eric Melson, having known and worked with him over the years on preserving and stewarding our prized public lands. Eric is a skilled problem solver who takes time to learn and understand the nuances of issues. His ability to listen first before jumping to conclusions is something that will serve Council and our community well.

We need grounded perspectives on City Council, and as frustrations grow from ineffective approaches that cost taxpayers money and staff time, I believe Eric brings the temperament and experience we need to help Missoula address the issues we’re facing.

Eric has an incredible ability to distill and communicate complex problems in digestible and informative ways. I think he will be an asset to all of us here in Ward 1, helping to explain and convey decisions that may not be popular at times.

Eric has served on multiple boards of directors, has great standing in the business community, and will get things done. Missoula’s complex housing and homelessness issues, along with our city’s approach to climate resiliency, need people willing to collaborate on City Council in order to make sound decisions for our community.

Eric has the skill and willingness to do just that. Eric embodies all the things that I want out of my civic leaders - he is passionate about the issues, his ethics are outstanding, and he will work hard for Missoulians. I am proud and excited for Eric to become our next Ward 1 City Councilor. Join me in voting for him on Nov. 7th.