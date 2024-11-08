Viewpoint: Biden EV mandate bad for ranching and farming

Steve Hinebauch

As a longtime rancher and legislator, protecting rural Montanans from legislation that infringes upon economic liberties and promotes government interference is my top priority. This is why I vehemently oppose the Biden administration’s new tailpipe emissions rule.

The rule dictates that by 2032, at least 56% of new vehicle sales must be Electric Vehicles (EVs). This will severely hurt Montana ranchers, farmers, and workers by increasing personal expenditures to comply with the EPA mandate.

Requiring Montana families to purchase electric cars and/or trucks is simply unfair, especially with the lack of reliability and affordability of these vehicles. Making matters worse, the mandate disregards the lack of proper charging infrastructure across Montana’s rural communities. With little to no affordable EV options and being forced to travel greater distances for sufficient recharge, this rule cuts into ranchers’ and farmers’ ability to live with economic ease.

In a ranching and farming state that produced $4.54 billion in agricultural products, spanning to more than 24,000 farms and ranches, Montanans need its political leaders to stand up for this critical industry.

Our Congressional representatives must speak up and stop this federal mandate, including supporting the bipartisan Congressional Review Act legislation. Senator Tester is Montana’s only Congressional member that has not yet co-sponsored this legislation, despite touting to be Congress’ only active farmer. I urge Senator Tester to stand with Montana ranchers and farmers and oppose the EPA’s federal overreach.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, Wibaux