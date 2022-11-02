Viewpoint: Vote for our fairgrounds and community Partnership

Ryan Yearous

Vote for Our Fairgrounds is on the ballot due to the success of a unique partnership that has evolved over the last 25 years. The Glacier Ice Rink (GIR) was fortunate to find a home on the Missoula County Fairgrounds, sharing space with 4H/FFA.

The building welcomes 110,000+ visits on ice, and thousands more during fair week, providing invaluable recreation and educational opportunities.

Both organizations have maxed out capacity to grow and encourage further public use. To welcome more participation, we ask that the community support the bond, which includes a new ice rink and a new agriculture and livestock pavilion. GIR is planning further private fundraising for upgrades to the current ice facilities.

A third ice sheet will encourage expanded public programming and promote lifelong recreational opportunities.

Both new facilities will support year-round activity at the Fairgrounds and serve as regional hubs for hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions, curling bonspiels, agricultural events, and livestock showings. The ice events alone currently generate $1.9 million in economic impact during winter months.

The collaboration between ice, ag, and Missoula County is unique and together we can impact more residents and visitors. Join me in voting YES for our Fairgrounds!