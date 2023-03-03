Ed Estes

Being a Montana native from Bozeman and having lived 29 years in the Flathead, I strongly disagree with Sue Maleck and that bunch of propaganda she spilled in her story about the film industry.

I'm a lifelong carpenter and how much does one have to make an hour to afford your AVERAGE $700,000 house in Bozeman or your $650,000 house in the Flathead?

She is totally wrong about the rich people buying up the place. Do better (and) tell the whole story and keep those people from buying up Montana. Have you floated the Madison or Clark Fork recently?

Not everything is about (deleted) money.