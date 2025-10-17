Viewpoint: FMC was a place of hope until cost-cutting

Megan Carey

As this chapter ends, I have had some to reflect on the last several months and the 10 years I have spent at FMC. Value is the word that summarizes this experience. Before 6/3/25 I had never met Mr. Calhoun and I have not seen him since that day. It was evident that Mr. Calhoun did not take the time to learn anything about my unit or the people that work here.

To thousands of women in my community, FMC has been a place of hope, life, love and loss. Some of the greatest joys and biggest sorrows have been felt within these walls and within the hearts of myself and my coworkers.

How do you put monetary value on holding hands with the patient that just discovered their baby is no longer alive? How much is it worth to look across the room at scared family members as their loved one has blood pouring from them? You look up to say, “I know this scary for you, we are taking care of her.” How much is it worth to help someone achieve something they never thought possible. The howl of a mother holding her deceased baby never leaves you. But apparently it wasn’t enough. None of us were enough... The message from Mr. Calhoun was clear.

The real estate we occupy is worth more than what FMC has to offer to our hospital and this community. Even though Mr. Calhoun feels no value for FMC, this team has been an integral part of my life for the last 10 years. The patients who have trusted me with their care, at their most vulnerable, mean the world to me. FMC has been my dream fulfilled as a labor nurse. What pride I had saying I worked at St Pats.

Mr. Calhoun’s bonus for “cutting cost” is clearly valued more than any financial hardship SPH or Providence is dealing with. Honesty perhaps was also low on the value hierarchy from Mr. Calhoun. Time will tell what this beautiful space is used for. I hope this is a lesson to admin to do better. Know your units, know your employees and know the value to the community...

Megan Carey BSN RNC-OB, 10 year employee and charge nurse of FMC