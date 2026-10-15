Viewpoint: Forstag will protect public land from data centers

Reggie Spaulding

Sam Forstag is a hard working Montanan who understands the need to protect the working class, public lands, families, and our planet from the tech giants and their plans to build massive data centers.

In 2026, numerous data centers were proposed in Montana and across the country, and in many states those data centers are being built on public lands. Meanwhile, existing data centers are stressing energy grids, increasing the cost of electricity for the average user, contaminating and wasting precious water resources, and being left completely unregulated by our current congress, who went on early recess rather than vote on AI regulation.

If elected, Sam would ensure strict federal oversight on AI, privacy for all Americans, and provisions for states to further regulate AI, which is currently not allowed. Sam would also require all new data centers to produce their own energy, protect water sources, use local union labor for construction, and he will always protect federal land.

More than 75% of Montanans are opposed to construction of AI data centers, but we feel powerless to stop construction and to regulate AI. PACs bankrolled by AI companies are spending millions to get Aron Flint elected, essentially buying favorable legislation.

We need Congress members who will listen to their constituents, regulate AI and data center construction, and protect public land from the threat the data centers pose.

Reggie Spaulding lives in Missoula