Viewpoint: Trump quashing free speech

David Daniels

I raise my voice for Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Kahlil. Trump is silencing Mahmoud through politically-targeted illegal deportation. Trump doesn’t like Mahmoud’s opinions and activism on Gaza.

I’m a retired white guy living in Montana. I have a duty to my country to now speak for Mahmoud. No real American should condone this level of censorship. I’m speaking out for Mahmoud, not just for his political rights and safety, but also for his message on Gaza. His voice must not be silenced.

Genocide in Gaza is the worst shame for both Israel and America. The disproportionate killing of Palestinians draws a clear parallel to Nazi Germany. A superior force using modern technology to decimate helpless civilians.

Political dialogue in America is severely slanted towards Israel. It was challenging to endure Biden giving billions of dollars in military aid every time Israel bombed a Palestinian hospital or refugee camp. Trump now wants to outdo Biden by violating constitutional laws within U.S. territory.

The critically acclaimed documentary, No Other Land, addresses issues important to Mahmoud, land rights of Palestinians. We are not allowed to see this film in Trump’s Amerika. Few of us will ever see this film because Trump doesn’t like its ideas. It has dangerous ideas. No major film distributor in Amerika is willing to risk Trump’s vengeance and share this film with the American public.

Trump is concerned that Mahmoud’s ideas will go airborne, spreading like a virus to those who listen. If Trump had responded to Covid-19 with the same determination, we might not have lost a million American lives. The spread of Covid-19 could have been limited by paper masks. But the ideas expressed by Mahmoud will always land on receptive ears because they are founded on verifiable truth and human compassion.

Trump doesn’t like some of Columbia University’s ideas either. He’s messing with $400M in research grants at Columbia. Doesn’t Trump have better things to do, like shake-down prominent law firms or help Putin defeat Ukraine?

Mahmoud isn’t the only activist being silenced. There’s Yunseo Chung at Columbia, Momadou Taal at Cornell University, and Dr. Badar Suri at Georgetown University. Trump has masked Gestapo agents kidnapping students at Tufts University. Where is this Inquisition headed?

Does Trump intend to silence everyone who speaks on behalf of Palestinian children and refugees? Daily atrocities committed by Israel are akin to shooting fish in a barrel. Palestinian people are starving and suffering dehydration amid piles of rubble. This is the truth that Trump wants to hide. Will Trump silence everyone, even those living in Montana?