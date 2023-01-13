Viewpoint: Article should have noted Frontier Insitute’s agenda

Lee Brown

Did I miss it or did you talk about who the Frontier Institute is when you wrote the Gianforte article on Jan. 9?

You took Gianforte's words and the data shared by the Frontier Institute and wrote an article. I do appreciate you at least quoting some members of the city and the county but you should at least asterisk the Frontier Institute.

It does not take much googling to figure out what their bend is. I am not surprised that Gianforte would use them, they are part of the State Policy Network, another right-wing collection of "think tanks."

I imagine most Republicans use them for legislation. That being said, the general reader has no idea whether this is a reputable/non-partisan group or not. It should be included.

How would a reader know? You could help.