Viewpoint: Gianforte’s SNAP stance ‘morally bankrupt’

Sen. Mary Ann Dunwelland Rep. Mary Caferro

Let’s hear it for Montana’s Multi-Millionaire Governor Greg Gianforte — a man who knows how to live the Gospel according to Greed. Gianforte has done it again — proving that when it comes to compassion, he’s running a budget deficit.

While 77,000 Montanans wonder how they’ll feed their families during the federal shutdown, Gianforte has announced he won’t use the state’s available funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing. Apparently, the man who can fund his own private airplane can’t spare a dime for hungry children.

Let’s set the scene. The federal government is shut down because President Trump and House Republicans refuse to negotiate — they won’t sit down with Democrats. It’s the political equivalent of a toddler holding his breath until he turns blue. Unfortunately, this tantrum means no SNAP benefits — no food — for children, veterans, seniors, people who have disabilities and struggling families.

But here’s where it gets truly obscene: Montana has the money and has the authority to avert this crisis. Gianforte is just refusing to use it. Gianforte — the man who brags about running government “like a business” — seems to think starving people is a sound business decision.

Gianforte could and should use Montana’s Debt and Liability Free Account, a fund holding $268 million of taxpayer money set aside for exactly this kind of emergency. This fund was created in 2023 and expanded this year to allow its use to replace federal funds that have been reduced or rescinded. All it would take is about $15 million — out of $268 million — to make sure no Montana child goes hungry in November. Fifteen million!! For a man worth over a hundred million dollars, that’s basically a rounding error.

Let’s be clear: This holds children’s stomachs hostage to politics. Gianforte’s refusal to act is not just wrong — it’s immoral. Actually, scratch that — it’s Montana Multi-Millionaire immoral, a special brand of wickedness.

This is a man who could stop hunger in his own state with the stroke of a pen, but chooses to keep that pen capped. Why? Maybe he’s too busy pretending he’s powerless while counting his investment income. It’s a grotesque performance of privilege.

Let’s add insult to inaction: Gianforte is not the first governor to have a criminal record, but he might be the first to use deceit to keep food out of the mouths of hungry children. That’s not conservative governance — that’s moral bankruptcy with a trust fund.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress claim they’re fighting to stop “illegal immigrants” from getting healthcare — which isn’t even true — while their shutdown punishes veterans and working families. You know who’s really getting fed right now? The egos of politicians who think cruelty is courage and negligence is leadership.

So here’s the call: Governor Gianforte, stop hiding behind your bank account and your excuses. Do your job. Use the funds available and keep SNAP benefits flowing. Because no child in Montana should go hungry just because you refuse to lift a manicured finger.

History remembers moral choices, Governor — and so do voters. You can be remembered as the man who saved families from hunger… or the multi-millionaire who let kids starve to make a political point.

Let’s be clear:

1. Governor Gianforte can fund SNAP.

2. He won’t fund SNAP.

3. His excuse is bogus.

4. His refusal is cruel.

Your move, Governor. But maybe make it quick — empty stomachs don’t wait.

Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell and Rep. Mary Caferro represent the Helena area on the Legislature.