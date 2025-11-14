Viewpoint: Give thanks for our caregivers

Sandy Bailey

This Thanksgiving, as we gather with loved ones, let’s pause to honor Montana’s unsung heroes: the 214,000 family caregivers who keep our families whole. I know their sacrifices firsthand as I spent time caring for my significant other, balancing meals, medications, and midnight worries while holding down a job.

These Montanans -- 23.8% of our adults -- provide $1.76 billion in unpaid care annually, helping parents, spouses, and neighbors stay independent at home. They bathe, feed, and manage complex medical tasks like injections and wound care, often with no training.

The cost is staggering. Eight in 10 caregivers spend their own money, averaging $7,200 yearly, about a quarter of their income. Nearly half face debt or skip essentials like food and medicine. Over half juggle jobs, cutting hours or quitting altogether, risking their futures.

As Montana ages, demand grows. Ahead of the 2027 legislative session, AARP Montana urges lawmakers to act. In 2026’s interim, we’re advocating for updates to long-term care policies and to strengthen guardianship laws. Federally, pass the Credit for Caring Act for a $5,000 tax credit and the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act to expand flexible spending options.

I’m grateful for every caregiver’s quiet strength. This holiday, say thank you to one you know. Join AARP’s “I Am A Caregiver” movement at aarp.org/IAmACaregiver and tell lawmakers it’s time for support.

Need help? Visit aarp.org/MTCaregiving for free guides, and aarp.org/MTVets for veterans caregiving resources.

From one former caregiver to many: thank you. You make Montana stronger.

Sandy Bailey, Professor Emeritus at Montana State University, holds a doctorate in Family Studies and serves as AARP Montana State President -- the state's top volunteer role -- shaping strategic priorities and building community partnerships.