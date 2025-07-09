Viewpoint: Electing ‘cleanser-in-chief a betrayal of GOP values

Ross Fitzgerald

I attended the recent Montana GOP Convention in Helena, representing the Teton County Republican Central Committee, never expecting to witness a blatant power grab. I was appalled to watch the Freedom Caucus, an extremist faction within the GOP, orchestrate the purge of nine sitting Republican state senators by stripping them of all voting privileges.

Celebrated as a “cleansing” by Representative Nelly Nicol, the Freedom Caucus took a page right out of the authoritarian playbook, disenfranchising the 190,000 Montanans represented by those senators in the process. It’s an egregious attempt by the Freedom Caucus to crown themselves arbiters of the Republican Party, undermining the foundation of our democracy.

The purge began when Freedom Caucus Leader Senator Barry Usher moved to strip the senators’ credentials. Their offense? They voted for the best interests of their districts on issues like infrastructure and education over the demands of Senate President Matt Regier.

Usher ignored the Republican Party’s bylaws, which grant legislators voting rights at the convention. Rep. Jane Gillette, another Freedom Caucus member, outmaneuvered former party chair Don Kaldschmidt, who correctly ruled the motion out of order. Gillette argued the GOP, as a "private association," can decide who qualifies as a Republican. This extremist group, just 130 votes in a small room, overrode the will of Montana’s 350,000 Republicans.

Rep. Nicol, also a Freedom Caucus member, even posted a Facebook video celebrating this purge, boasting, “As other states watch us to find clear pathways to cleanse their state's party…” This chilling use of "cleanse" signals an attack on independent thought, not a strengthening of the GOP. The Montana Freedom Caucus PAC is now using this purge as an online fundraising tool.

More alarming, the Freedom Caucus elevated Art Wittich to state party chair. I now call him the "Cleanser-in-Chief" for leading this pogrom in the state party. Wittich’s past includes a $68,000 fine—one of Montana’s largest—for campaign finance irregularities during his 2010 Senate campaign.

Court records show he accepted unreported campaign donations. Leaked 2013 emails from his time as Senate Majority Leader reveal plans to purge Republicans who didn’t conform, aligning with this "party first" mindset. It’s no surprise the Freedom Caucus chose Wittich to lead their effort to reshape the GOP in his own image.

In a representative republic, elected officials must prioritize their conscience and the needs of their constituents over party demands. A true Republican Party values individual liberty, not rigid loyalty. The Freedom Caucus, however, believes they alone get to decide who is and isn’t a Republican, dismissing the voice of the voters.

This purge is a wake-up call. Montanans now see how a few insiders at a closed event can override voter intent. These senators, chosen by their districts, face expulsion for representing their constituents. If representatives can be "cleansed" or bullied into compliance, your vote becomes meaningless.

As conservative Republicans, we must act. Attend precinct meetings, contact your local GOP committee, and demand transparency. Elect representatives who prioritize Montanans, not out-of-state influencers. The Freedom Caucus’s exclusionary tactics, rule-bending history, and potential plans—like closed primaries or loyalty oaths—risk creating a single-thought party. Wittich’s past and this purge raise serious concerns. We must push back to preserve a Republican Party that serves all Montanans, not a radical few.

I call on every Republican to spotlight this betrayal. Show up. Speak out. Demand our party return to its roots. The "Cleanser-in-Chief’s" reign must not destroy what it means to be Republican.

Ross Fitzgerald is a former Republican legislator and current chair of the Teton County Republican Central Committee.