Over 100 scientists, former Interior Secretary Babbitt and former Yellowstone superintendent Finley, wrote: “The Gallatin Range is a recognized wildlife corridor linking Yellowstone National Park to the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.” Through the High Divide, the Gallatin-Madison region connects to the Big Wild of central Idaho.

Bozeman scientist Dr. Frank L. Craighead wrote, “Fragmenting the WSA into smaller pieces of protected habitat would greatly diminish its value for wildlife habitat and the provision of ecosystem services and could nullify its ability to function as a refuge from climate change.”

The recreation proposal was developed amongst self-selected members. It would fragment habitat for grizzly bear, wolf, lynx, wolverine and elk, splitting it into several pieces by opening roadless lands on the south end adjacent to Yellowstone to snowmobiles, dirt-bikes, motorcycles and mountain bikes, while doing the same at the northern end near Bozeman. The portion of the WSA proposed for Wilderness would be isolated in the middle. Associated infrastructure would include new loop trails, parking lots and developed trailheads.

The proposal hides its primary intention of high-speed recreation touting wheels that runs right over old-fashioned recreation of hiking, backpacking, and horse packing. It does this with misleading designations such as “wildlife” and “watershed management” that do not have wilderness protections.

In addition to dedicating these lands to high-speed recreation, it mimics the Forest Service language that equates remote roadless areas with front country on the doorstep of communities. Thus, it would allow logging and roads in key roadless areas nowhere near homes.

A big misperception is that recreation equals conservation. Science tells us otherwise. A growing body of studies show that super-recreation activities, including mountain biking, are harmful to wildlife. The Big Sky area is already a sprawling four-season recreation complex that has grown from a few dozen people to as many as 25,000 in peak seasons. We must curb our appetite for ever-expanding access to wildlife habitat as increasing numbers of super-recreationists threaten the integrity of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Passage of the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA), currently before Congress, would be a far better outcome for the Gallatin-Madison region. NREPA offers a fundamentally different approach, prioritizing wildlands and wildlife protection over new roads and motorized recreation. It would protect all the roadless areas and the biological corridors. Short of that, and an action we could advance today would be congressional designations of our seven Wilderness Study Areas managed by the Forest Service. Taking bold steps is necessary if many members of