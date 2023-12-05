Dave Stalling

I do not understand why we have disabled parking spots and fines for those who illegally park in them if the regulations are ignored and not enforced. In the meantime, people such as my son Cory suffer.

At approximately 4:00 pm, Monday, December 4th, 2023, in front of the Good Food Store in Missoula, a truck with Texas plates and no disable parking permit was parked at an angle and took up not just one, but two disabled parking spots for those, like my son, who are in wheelchairs.

As my son drove around in his van, trying to find a place to park (with no luck) I called the Missoula Police Department.

As I was talking to the police on the phone the woman who owns the truck came out of the store. I politely let her know that my disabled son was driving around in his van trying to find a place he could park and be able to get out in his wheelchair.

Her response: “Mind your own fucking business” and “get out of my face.” Then she drove off.

Although I took photos and have the license plate number, the dispatch person at the police department said there’s nothing they can do.

My son has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and has enough challenges in his life without some selfish, self-centered, arrogant asshole from Texas impeding his ability to get into a store — and with absolutely no consequences for her inconsiderate and illegal actions.

This happens far too often, people such as my son suffer, and I am fed up with it. If you will do nothing about it, next time I will take care of it myself, as I should have done.