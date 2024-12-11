Viewpoint: Healthcare for the holidays a perfect gift

Olivia Riutta

With the holiday season in full swing, many of us juggle the excitement of festive celebrations with the reality of financial strain. The costs of gifts, travel, and meals can quickly add up, creating stress that lingers long after the New Year.

This time of year is also Open Enrollment, our annual opportunity to sign up for health insurance. While it’s easy to focus on the season’s immediate demands, the security and peace of mind that comes with having health insurance can make a significant difference beyond the holidays—and it may be more affordable than you think.

Last year, 30% of Montanans who enrolled through the marketplace secured coverage for just $10 a month, and nearly 90% received financial assistance to make their plans more affordable. We understand that making decisions about health insurance can feel intimidating and easy to postpone, but this year, there’s no time to wait.

This Open Enrollment period is especially crucial for the 130,000 Montanans who lost Medicaid or Healthy Montana Kids coverage and remain uninsured. If you still qualify for Medicaid, you can reapply. However, if you make too much, the deadline to enroll in a health insurance plan is fast approaching—January 15, 2025. After that, you may have to wait until November 2025 to apply again.

Even if you’re one of the 66,000 Montanans already enrolled through Healthcare.gov, now is the time to shop around and ensure you have the best plan for you.

Getting insurance doesn’t have to be complicated. Cover Montana navigators are available to answer questions and provide free assistance in finding and enrolling in a plan that fits your needs and budget, including Montana Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids.

Cover Montana is a nonprofit that helps Montanans find and enroll in quality, affordable health coverage through HealthCare.gov. These plans cover doctor visits, prescription drugs, emergencies, hospitalization, and no-cost preventive services like immunizations, cancer screenings, and annual wellness visits.

Cover Montana’s navigators are available across the state, offering phone and virtual assistance through the Cover Montana Help Line at (844) 682-6837. In-person enrollment assistance is available in many areas, including Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Dillon, Kalispell, and Miles City. To find a navigator near you, visit covermt.org/find-local-help/.

Open Enrollment runs from November 1 through January 15. If you need coverage starting January 1, you must enroll by December 15.

As we celebrate the season, reflect on the past year, and wait for snow, let’s remember that what matters most are the people in our lives—not the things. We want those we care about to be healthy and have the peace of mind that comes with knowing they can afford to visit the doctor.

Olivia Riutta is the Director of Population Health at the Montana Primary Care Association and co-leads Cover Montana. Cover Montana works statewide to connect Montanans with information and enrollment assistance to find a health insurance plan that works for their monthly budget and healthcare needs.