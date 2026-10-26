Viewpoint: Holloway the right choice for Justice of the Peace

Jean Curtiss

I strongly endorse Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway in her bid for reelection. She has served as a judge in the People’s Court for 10 years with a proven record as a fair, experienced judge by applying her practical criminal justice experience with professional experience and integrity.

I first met Landee when I served as Missoula County Commissioner and we served on the Missoula County Jail Diversion Master Plan focusing on reducing unnecessary incarceration and improving outcomes. Holloway also built Partners for Reintegration, bringing agencies, organizations, and community partners together to address barriers to successful reentry and reduce recidivism.

The People’s Court is where ordinary people encounter the judicial system, often without an attorney. Many of these cases are civil not criminal. It is important for the judge to understand the laws, explain the proceedings and decisions while listening and treating people with dignity. Landee has a degree in criminology and a minor in psychology. Her 23 years as a Probation and Patrol Officer provided important experience, too. Her compassion does not mean an absence of consequences and accountability.

Holloway developed Road Court, a DUI treatment court, expanding the court's ability to combine accountability with treatment, supervision, and strategies designed to address the underlying causes of repeat offenses.

Please join me in voting for a proven leader, Landee Holloway. Her background, experience and collaboration continue to improve outcomes for individuals who are in the justice system while protecting our community.

Jean Curtiss, retired Missoula County Commissioner