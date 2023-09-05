Liz Heaney

In my opinion, the City of Missoula, Missoula City Council and Missoula County Commissioners are in violation of Montana Constitution Article II, Part II, Section 3, "The right to a clean and healthful environment."

The Poverello Center, the City of Missoula and Missoula County do not require a commitment to sobriety. How can a place that permits impaired people to use their facilities be a safe space for disadvantaged mothers and their children?

There is no accountability for drug users, drunks, crime or trash. What are the homeless contributing to Missoula?

How about some accountability for Mayor Hess, Missoula City Council, and Missoula County Commissioners?