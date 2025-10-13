Zooey Zephyr

Throughout my time in the Montana legislature, I’ve made it my mission to fight corruption in politics: whether that is pushing back against landlords who try to massage laws in their favor or opposing utility companies seeking to use their monopoly power to squeeze more cash out of everyday Montanans. And here at the local level, Daniel Carlino has been fighting that same fight, which is why I am proud to endorse Carlino for re-election to Missoula City Council.

Whether he’s pushing for truly affordable housing or advancing real solutions to protect our environment, Daniel is grounded in the belief that politics should work for everyone, and that in order to do the work of the people, we must not only invite impacted communities to the table, but also have the courage to challenge the systems that leave them behind. That kind of leadership is rooted in justice and guided by compassion, and that is exactly what Missoula needs right now.

This is in stark contrast to his opponent, Jennifer Savage, who owns short-term rental property in town, directly profiting from making housing less accessible to Missoula residents. Never was this clearer than when Daniel Carlino was pushing for short-term rental reforms, only for his opponent to wax poetic about how without her rentals she wouldn’t be able to afford to live in Missoula. To be frank: hoarding housing that could go to Missoulians is greedy and self-serving, but to then vote in support of your own money-making is, in my opinion, beneath the sanctity of public service.

Further, the fight for the future of Missoula politics is happening on the backdrop of the national fight. In a time where the Trump Administration is sending ICE to sweep American cities, Missoula City Council should not be hiring its own private security to perform sweeps of our parks, especially without body cameras: Something that has happened with the backing of city councilors such as Jennifer Savage.

I attended a city council meeting last year on behalf of our most vulnerable communities and was horrified to watch Missoula City Council, including Ms. Savage, echo the rhetoric and policies of Donald Trump. Right after the Supreme Court overturned protections for people who are experiencing homelessness, she voted to impose fines on unhoused Missoulians even when they don’t have access to shelter. My horror turned to disgust this year, when those same city councilors voted against funding Misoula’s largest shelter, leading to its closure. In short order, I watched Missoula vote to kick our most vulnerable populations to the curb, and then fine them for sleeping on the curb they just kicked them to.

Daniel Carlino, however, pushed back against these cruel and counterproductive policies and offered resolutions to help. From day one, Daniel Carlino has been a tireless advocate for affordable housing, human rights, and making Missoula more livable for everyday residents. He brings courage to the table, but more than that, he brings consistency, care, and a deep commitment to the people he serves.

And at a time when political courage is often rare, Daniel leads with it. He understands that public service isn’t about hoarding power, it is about building power within our communities. In a time where the worst forces in politics are consolidating power for their own profit, we cannot afford to let that happen in Missoula. We can make Missoula into a city where our policies reflect our values and where our leaders have moral clarity and conviction. That work begins with re-electing Daniel Carino.

Zooey Zephyr represents House District 95 in the Montana House of Representatives.