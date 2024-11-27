Viewpoint: Imagine a leader who…

Phil Knight

Imagine a leader who uses his or her powerful office for good.

Imagine a leader who works hard every day to bring about positive change.

Imagine a leader who can be relied on to tell the truth.

Imagine a leader who cares about you and me. Who cares about people other than him or her self.

Imagine a leader who seeks to enrich all lives rather than his or her own.

Imagine a leader who understands and respects science.

Imagine a leader who works to preserve the Earth’s irreplaceable species and ecosystems.

Imagine a leader who understands climate change as an existential threat to life and civilization.

Imagine a leader who embraces conservation and alternative energy.

Imagine a leader who respects the US Constitution.

Imagine a leader who seeks to spread Democracy and fair elections.

Imagine a leader who welcomes and supports people of all religions and persuasions.

Imagine a leader who seeks peace and steers his or her country away from weapons.

Imagine a leader who knows that gun violence must be opposed.

Imagine a leader who surrounds him or her self with wise and caring people.

Imagine a leader who laughs and jokes with his or her friends and family and colleagues.

Imagine a leader who reaches out to other world leaders in peace and friendship.

Imagine a leader who is not white, rich and male.

Imagine a leader who represents a bright and shining future for our country.

Imagine. Anything is possible.

Phil Knight lives in Bozeman