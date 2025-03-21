Viewpoint: Bad bill will make it hard for independent candidates

Elena Evans

Last year, I had the honor of running as an Independent candidate for the Public Service Commission in Western Montana. My goal was simple - to stop out of control rate hikes that profit out-of-state stakeholders while crushing Montana consumers, including my family.

I ran as an Independent because I was able to cut right to the chase. My campaign was about the voters and the issues that matter to them, not catering to a party platform. When Independents run for office, there is no gatekeeping by the political parties. That enables Independent candidates to have meaningful conversations with voters as we work to earn their votes.

HB 207, which recently passed in the Montana House, is an attempt to cut competition for your vote off at the knees. By making it more difficult for Independent, third-party, and write-in candidates to qualify for the ballot, leaders who want to protect our dysfunctional two-party system are making it easier for them to win elections by limiting competition.

2024 was the first time I ever ran for office. One thing I quickly learned during my campaign is how much more difficult it already is to run as an Independent, even though “Independent” is the only growing party affiliation. It took over 158 volunteers gathering over 6,000 signatures just to ensure my name made it on the ballot.

If we didn’t do that work, the voters in PSC District 4 wouldn’t have had a choice. Montana already has some of the most strict signature requirements in the country, and we shouldn’t be making it even more difficult for Independents to qualify for the ballot.

On the campaign trail, I also learned that the underdogs, the candidates who chose not to run under one of our two major party labels, are more willing to do the hard work of talking to voters, listening to their concerns, and trying to understand their values and needs.

Throughout my campaign, I visited with voters at events like the Sanders County Fair, Libby Car Show, and the Polson Cherry Festival. I knocked doors and had meaningful conversations as I gathered signatures for my campaign. I went to Democratic and Republican events. This is how we should expect our candidates to behave, not as if they are anointed by their political party, but as future representatives of all voters.

Folks in Western Montana deserve leaders who take the time to travel around their districts, ask questions and actually listen to voters. Independent candidates, who aren’t beholden to the two-party system, are much more likely to see past party platforms and learn what Montanans really think. That’s why we need to protect the ability for Independents, third-party, and write-in candidates to qualify for the ballot, giving voters more choices and candidates willing to work hard to earn their votes.

HB 207 is a step in the wrong direction for Montana. We need to hold all our leaders accountable, and the best way to do that is to make sure they have to work to earn our votes. All candidates could learn something from the Independent and third-party candidates who work hard to qualify for the ballot and earn every vote.