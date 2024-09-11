Viewpoint: John Repke is right choice for state auditor

Doug James

As someone who had the privilege of working for Republican State Auditor E.V. "Sonny" Omholt, I know firsthand the critical importance of the Montana State Auditor's office.

When I started working for Sonny, he made it clear that, despite being a lifelong Republican, the Auditor’s Office was not a partisan office. It served all the people of Montana, regardless of their politics. Sonny's unwavering commitment to fairness and integrity set a standard that must be upheld today.

The State Auditor’s Office doesn’t audit financial statements; it regulates insurance companies and the securities industry, making it a critical defender of Montana consumers. The Auditor’s role is to ensure that insurance companies and brokerage firms operate fairly and transparently. It’s also responsible for combating fraudulent investment schemes and educating the public on these matters.

This November, Montanans face a clear choice between two candidates for State Auditor. John Repke is the most qualified candidate, with a proven commitment to consumer advocacy. Repke’s experience and support for public lands make him ideal for Land Board.

Repke has lived in Whitefish for the past decade and brings 40 years of experience in business finance to the table. He has held executive-level positions at several large companies, and served as CFO for a timber products company in Columbia Falls. His professional background makes him intimately familiar with insurance programs, self-funded employee health plans, and risk management.

Repke’s experience is both personal and professional—he managed insurance matters during his late wife’s battle with pancreatic cancer. He understands the frustrations many Montanans face when navigating the insurance system and is committed to advocating for them.

His opponent Jim Brown’s record as PSC Chair is one of broken promises. He vowed to prioritize Montana energy consumers but oversaw a massive 24% increase in electric rates—a burden on consumers and small businesses. If you want higher insurance rates, Brown’s your guy. His record proves it. If you want someone who will fight for consumers, vote for Repke.

The State Auditor’s Office must remain dedicated to public service in the great tradition of Sonny Omholt. We cannot afford to let Jim Brown politicize this office and use it to further his political career at the expense of Montana consumers. Repke will keep the Auditor’s Office focused on its true mission: protecting the people of Montana, unlike his opponent who will use the Auditor's Office as a springboard for other elected offices.

The choice in this election is clear. Repke has the skills, experience, and commitment to be a great State Auditor. He will fight to protect Montana consumers, manage our state lands responsibly, and ensure that the Auditor’s Office remains an advocate for all Montanans.

I urge you to support John Repke for State Auditor this November. Let’s keep the Auditor’s Office focused on what matters most: serving the people of Montana.