Viewpoint: John Repke the better candidate for Montana AG

Debra Bonogofsky

I am writing to urge my fellow Montanans not to vote for James Brown for Montana State Auditor. Although Mr. Brown emphasizes his experience and regulatory background, his actions in Montana politics suggest he may not be fit for the role.

I have personal experience with Mr. Brown from his time as an attorney for American Tradition Partnership (ATP), a dark money group that tried to influence Montana elections using funds from secretive out-of-state donors. ATP targeted moderate Republicans, including me, by spreading misinformation through mailings. Brown represented several candidates who were later found guilty of accepting illegal campaign contributions and coordinating with ATP.

In 2010, when I ran for the Montana Legislature, I filed complaints against a candidate who benefited from such illegal support. These complaints led to convictions, but Brown attempted to intimidate me for speaking out, once telling me, "you can pay me now or you can pay me later." He defended shady and illegal political behavior which raises concerns that he will uphold the ethical standards required to be Montana State Auditor.

During his tenure as President of the Montana Public Service Commission, Brown faced criticism for approving significant rate hikes for Northwestern Energy customers. Since August 2022, Montanans have seen their energy bills increase by 28%, further burdening households already struggling with rising costs. Despite these hikes, Brown claims to be concerned about "exploding energy prices" and keeping Montana affordable, which raises doubts about his commitment to consumer protection—a crucial aspect of the State Auditor's role.

Moreover, Brown’s history of using regulatory positions as stepping stones to higher political office suggests a lack of dedication to the Auditor position. His opponent in the GOP primary, John Willoughby, rightly emphasizes the need for an experienced insurance professional rather than a career politician. Brown’s recent run for a Montana Supreme Court seat in 2022, which he lost, further demonstrates his political ambitions. This pattern of political ladder climbing indicates that Brown views the Auditor position as just another opportunity to advance his career, rather than a role in which to serve the people of Montana.

Brown’s associations with high-profile Republicans and his controversial endorsements during the nonpartisan Supreme Court race suggest a partisan approach that may not serve the best interests of all Montanans. His ability to act independently and prioritize consumer rights over political and corporate interests is questionable.

I encourage voters to research James Brown's history and affiliations, such as his work with ATP, and to watch the documentary “Dark Money” which will provide further insight into his political affiliations. It is crucial for voters to consider whether his track record and political connections align with the responsibilities of the State Auditor. Montana deserves an Auditor committed to consumer protection, financial accountability, and impartial regulatory practices.

I believe John Repke is the candidate who will focus on the duties of the Auditor’s office without being distracted by political maneuvering or dark money influences. Mr. Repke has the experience and integrity needed to serve Montana effectively in this important role.