Viewpoint: Jordan announces re-election bid in Ward 6

Kristen Jordan

I am excited to announce my run for re-election to keep fighting for Ward 6. Representing this community has been an honor, and I’m running to continue delivering results that matter.

Over the past three years, some highlights of my work include, standing up for neighbors through blocking a harmful rezone at Reserve and 9th, partnering with the library and police to create a resident-led noise reporting tool, and pushing to relocate the Johnson Street Shelter as much needed affordable housing projects move forward in the MRL Triangle.

Whether you're renting your first apartment or have lived on your block for decades, you deserve safe sidewalks, well-lit trails, and calm, accessible multi-modal transportation options. I’ll keep fighting for infrastructure that makes our neighborhoods safer and more connected.

Looking ahead, I’ll work to expand affordable housing, improve public transit, invest in green infrastructure, prioritize climate resilience, and ensure youth and underserved voices are also adequately represented in city decision-making.

As a low-income homeowner, I understand what it takes to stretch every dollar. That’s why I’ll keep pushing for a transparent, data-driven city budget that funds what works and eliminates what doesn’t.

I’m also committed to helping Missoula find thoughtful, compassionate approaches to homelessness—solutions that reflect our shared values and serve the whole community, housed and unhoused.

Above all, I’ll stay accessible. Your concerns are my priorities.

Let’s keep building a Ward 6 that works for all of us. I’d be honored to earn your vote.