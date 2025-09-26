Viewpoint: Charlie Kirk was a jerk, but didn’t deserve death

David Daniels

Political violence doesn’t begin with pulling a trigger. Events that set the stage for Charlie Kirk’s killing go back further. The unfortunate assassination of Kirk bears a direct link to right-wing fascism and the inherent violence associated with this illegitimate and unAmerican movement led by our Pedophile-in-Chief.

Kirk’s assassination coincided with our Constitution Day observance and a Fox News commentator calling for the execution of mentally-ill homeless people. The irony of these competing events should not be overlooked. Our constitutional freedoms are being systematically destroyed while Fox News, the primary talent agency for the MAGA-movement, continues to stand-by its discredited eugenist commentator.

The political violence that claimed Kirk’s life can be traced back to a series of lies that have eviscerated American politics. The “Big Lie” claiming that the 2020 election was “stolen” bears responsibility along with a host of smaller lies such as Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets and tylenol causing autism.

Fact-checking was never much of an issue until Trump and George Santos came along. The list of lies, disinformation, and attacks on American citizens, institutions, and cities is a disgrace for our country. This separation from reality, led by Fox News and social media disinformation, bears heavy responsibility for Kirk’s killing.

So let’s take a serious look at Charlie Kirk and what he stood for. I never before paid much heed to Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA. But with his death, I’m reading quotes and articles that are sickening. His views towards people of color, non-heterosexuals, feminists, and others are revolting. They reflect a male-oriented white supremacist perspective. Conservative Christians embrace his positions but their adulation to Kirk stands in stark contrast to the gospel of Jesus. I believe the true gospel of Jesus celebrates love, compassion, empathy, and humility and not the denigration of other people.

I don’t believe Kirk’s killing should be celebrated but neither should his life be revered. Right-wing extremists are attacking others for simply exercising their 1st Amendment rights. Their violent rhetoric and efforts to censor opposing viewpoints shows that their ideas cannot compete in Thomas Jefferson’s “marketplace of ideas”. Banning books, ethnic studies, rainbow colors, late night comedians, drag shows, conservation, reproductive rights, and scientific research is contrary to the freedoms described by our founding fathers.

We are living in dangerous times when American citizens are being kidnapped off the streets by masked government thugs. Incompetent people like Robert F. Kennedy, Tom Homan, Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and Pam Bondi violate our laws and traditions in service to a wannabe king. Aided by an array of billionaires, it’s improbable that our constitutional system of government will survive this current onslaught.

Charlie Kirk was a jerk but he did not deserve to die. Political violence should never be condoned even though Trump seems determined to undermine this principle with divisive rhetoric. But more importantly, our political leaders should renounce Kirk’s sinister philosophy while upholding constitutional protections on free speech.

David Daniels lives in Missoula.