Viewpoint: Nonpartisan leadership training to provide essential skills

Kimberly Dudik

Want to know how you can be a leader in your own community? Join the Public Policy Institute of the Rockies for a nonpartisan leadership training provided in cooperation with the Rutgers Center for American Women in Politics (“CAWP”). This is one of a network of twenty similar programs throughout the nation.

CAWP explains "research shows that women make government more transparent, inclusive and accessible. Women bring different priorities and experiences to public life, including perspectives that have been largely absent in public policymaking. Women change the way government works, and their voices are needed around the country.”In the Montana Legislature, women have always been underrepresented, making up approximately 30% of officeholders even though women are about 50% of the population.

In this time of strong political division, nonpartisan programs such as this focus on core issues important to everyone. The training provides important information about the history of women leading in Montana, how to be a transformational leader, how to run for office, and how attendees can become a leader in their own community - whether by running for office or leading with a different approach.

Learn from the firsthand experience of elected women and those leading in other ways. This training centers on issues affecting women and those who identify as women but is open to all.

The online training is two half-days: 9/23/22 from 12pm-5pm and 9/29/22 from 8:45am-2pm. The cost is $25 to attend all or part of the program. Proceeds go to support the nonprofit Public Policy Institute of the Rockies and its work. Scholarships are available if someone is unable to afford the cost. For more information email info@ppir.org or visit publicpolicyinstituteoftherock ies.com . Registration is open at https://buy.stripe.com/ 4gw6qrfCn5W94123ch .

The Public Policy Institute of the Rockies is grateful to Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company founded by Melinda French Gates, and to the Center for American Women and Politics for supporting the Ready to Lead Montana program. This program is provided in partnership with Kimberly Dudik & Associates.

About the author: Kimberly Dudik, CEO of the Public Policy Institute of the Rockies, is an attorney and former state representative dedicated to cultivating inclusive and positive leadership in Montana.