Reggie Spaulding

My name is Reggie Spaulding. I am excited to announce my candidacy as a Democrat for Montana House District 92 (lower Rattlesnake, East Missoula, Bonner, Potomac, Condon).

I joined this race because of the constant attacks on healthcare, diversity, science, and public lands. As a mom, I am concerned about the affordability of housing, food, and medical care, the normalization of racism, and repeated attempts to control women’s access to reproductive care.

As a public landowner, I am concerned about the threats to sell state lands, and to minimize public input on management plans. And as a scientist, I am concerned about misinformation, misunderstanding, and defunding of climate and medical science.

I am a political outsider and have spent most of my career in science and manufacturing.

Very few scientists are represented in politics, and legislation indicates this deficit. A vote for me is a vote for sensible, data-driven solutions that help hard working Montanans access affordable housing, energy, and healthcare, including mental and reproductive care.

I will also work to keep public lands in public hands, with multi-use access, and management driven by public input. And I will work hard to move our state forward on clean energy, climate action, wildfire readiness, and environmental equity.

Finally, I will do my best to build relationships on both sides of the aisle, to work with local leaders to promote policy important in Missoula County, and to bring the voice of science to the legislature.

You can learn more at reggiespauldingformt.org.