Viewpoint: Less stuff and more giving

Sneed Collard

Chances are that if you’re reading this, you have enough STUFF. I do. It’s not excessive by American standards, but I have all the things that I need. And yet, bearing down on us like a retail freight train is a season where we are expected to buy more stuff for other people (who also have enough stuff), and those people are expected to buy stuff for us, too. In fact, much of our economy is dependent on this ritual to keep on steaming ahead. Isn’t it time to say “Enough (stuff) is enough?”

If you’ve contemplated this, you know that buying less stuff is not as easy as it sounds, but here’s the thing: you don’t have to become a fanatic about it. I’m sure you’ll think of a thing or two that the people in your life could really use and enjoy! Likewise, maybe there’s something that would really make your life easier or more interesting, too. Around Christmas, I always have a book or two that I’d like to read. A few years ago, I bought these really cool bowls at the WaterWorks Art Museum in Miles City and since I broke one, I’d really enjoy and value a few more of those, too.

So yes, thoughtful giving and receiving is great. Unfortunately, instead of being inspired to buy a small number of thoughtful gifts, most of us have been trained to race off to a series of stores looking to buy for this person and that person as if buying something—anything—is the whole purpose of the holidays. The result? We all end up with a lot of crap that eventually gets tossed into a landfill.

Fortunately, there are great alternatives to this consumeristic ritual. While many of us have plenty of stuff, there are an increasing number of people who have real needs. Food banks, shelters, relief and medical agencies have witnessed unprecedented, urgent demands for their services as more and more people slip into poverty. Ask yourself, what will make me feel better: buying yet another cheap, disposable import from China or donating that money to the Missoula, Billings, or Gallatin Valley Food Bank so that others can meet their basic nutritional needs?

Similarly, the global environmental crisis has reached a critical point. Do you really need another cell phone this year, or could you wait and instead support groups that are fighting for climate action, the protection of watersheds, and conservation of species?

“But will my family and friends understand?” you may be fretting. Believe me, they will—especially if you write them a nice little card explaining that you made a donation in their name. My guess is that it will actually be a relief to most of them—especially if you tell them ahead of time to please dispense with buying anything for you, too.

“Well, surely kids need lots of stuff,” you’re objecting. After all, many kids are used to being buried in presents during the holidays. But believe it or not, kids are also reasonable people. Maybe just pick out one or two things that really mean something to them, or that they’ve been asking for—and then explain why you’re shifting to a less stuff-oriented strategy. They will understand. Even better, give them the gifts of your time. Years from now, they will remember sitting down to do a puzzle or making cookies with you long after those trendy knick-knacks have been tossed into the garbage.

Sneed Collard is a writer from Missoula.