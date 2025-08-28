Viewpoint: How to vet your local candidate

Kristen Jordan

Election season can feel overwhelming, but vetting candidates doesn’t have to be. Here are some fact-based, nonpartisan ways to cut through the noise.

Start with what candidates themselves share. Every campaign has a website or social media page- look at what they’re focused on. Do those priorities align with your values?

Next, check endorsements. If a candidate is backed by elected officials, ask, "Do I agree with how those officials have voted?" If you’re unsure, call or email the electeds and ask them directly. Their response, or silence, speaks volumes about their accountability.

Follow the money. Campaign finance reports are public on the Commissioner of Political Practices (CERS) website. Look at who has donated and how the money is being spent. Do those choices reflect community interests or special ones?

You can also see candidates in action by looking for local forums, debates, or community events as many are recorded or posted online. Nonpartisan voter guides are often available through civic groups, and a quick search will turn up tools that compare candidates’ positions side by side. Local journalism and independent reporting can also provide valuable context. Finally, official voter information pages let you preview your ballot and confirm which races you’ll be voting on.

By combining these steps; reviewing platforms, endorsements, finances, public appearances, and independent reporting, you can make an informed decision about who will best represent you. That’s the power of an engaged voter.

Kristen Jordan represents Ward 6 on the Missoula City Council