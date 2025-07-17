Kristen Jordan

Representation isn’t just about who sits on City Council, it’s about whether those people reflect, respond to, and fight for the people of Missoula. Our government should look, live, and act like the community it serves.

Everyone in Missoula, regardless of age, housing status, income, job, education level, gender identity, or political beliefs, should feel they have at least one councilor they can trust and relate to. That’s the promise of representative democracy. But our Council has become increasingly homogenous, with a majority who often vote in lockstep. That’s not healthy debate, that’s consolidation.

Real representation means having homeowners and renters, retirees and working people, LGBTQ+ folks, the housed and unhoused, and a range of political views. It’s not enough to represent people statistically; we need lived experience at the table.

Accessibility is also key. Councilors must answer emails, return calls, share their phone numbers, and actually show up when people need help, not just when it’s politically advantageous. That includes providing direct support and guidance for Missoulians as they navigate city systems and policies.

And we must restore public comment to the start of Monday meetings. Moving it to the end has silenced many, especially workers, parents, and disabled residents. Participation should be easy, not exhausting.

A truly representative council welcomes disagreement. Democracy should be a little uncomfortable, because that means people are being heard. Missoula deserves nothing less.