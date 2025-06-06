Viewpoint: Family Maternity Center staff seeking answers

FMC Staff

We are writing to express our deep disappointment and concern regarding the abrupt closure of the Family Maternity Center—a place that was more than just a department within the hospital. It was a lifeline for families, a sanctuary for healing, and a home for the many healthcare workers who devoted themselves to bringing life into this world.

Many of us relocated from out of state as experienced nurses to help open and grow this unit ten years ago. Some left secure positions elsewhere to be part of something new—something that would offer more options for women in our community. Regardless of where we came from, we all arrived with the same purpose and belief: to create a space where families would be supported through every stage of childbirth. From the very beginning, we poured our hearts into this work. We were there for first breaths and final ones, standing beside families through moments of both joy and trauma. We saved lives.

We built bonds that ran far deeper than numbers or productivity reports. This unit was created for the community, and it thrived because of the dedication and passion of its staff.

To hear that this space is now being repurposed for profit—converted into ICU or Med Surg beds—is a painful blow, but what is even more disheartening is the way this decision has been handled. Despite a year of internal planning, we were given just 90 minutes notice to attend the meeting announcing the closure. We were offered no representation, no clarity about our futures, and no real chance to speak to the realities we now face.

Within our unit are individuals who are the sole providers for their families, women and men who rely on their healthcare benefits to support their families either battling cancer, have special needs children, or are medically complex themselves. We have mothers trying to make ends meet on a single income. Many of us left our former lives, worked night shifts for years, and finally found our dream roles on DAYSHIFT—only to have them stripped away with no concrete path forward. We have been told that there “may not be enough jobs” for us, but no definitive answers have been offered. After a year of planning, how can there still be so much uncertainty?

You are losing some of the most skilled labor and delivery nurses, NICU nurses, surgical techs and unit coordinators in this region not just because the unit is closing, but because of the way this transition has been handled—without transparency, without compassion, and without integrity. This was more than a professional loss. It was deeply personal. The founding Sisters were courageous women who built this hospital with a clear purpose: to care for all in need, especially women and children. It’s hard not to wonder how heartbroken they would be to see how far their mission has been compromised today.

We deserve better. The community deserves better. If we are to move forward, we need answers, representation, and a plan that demonstrates respect for the lives and careers you’ve profoundly impacted.