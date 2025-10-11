Viewpoint: Sean McCoy would bring experience to City Council

Neva Hassanein

Like many Missoulians, I have enjoyed this beautiful harvest season, giving thanks to the farmers who work very hard on our behalf. One of those hard-working, local farmers, Sean McCoy, is running for City Council in Ward 6. I am delighted to strongly endorse his candidacy.

I came to know Sean when we worked together as part of the Missoula Planning Board, which he has served on for nearly five years including two as chair. Sean brings a level head and a keen eye towards community concerns and sustainability. I watched him repeatedly lead with respect and informed decision-making. He will bring knowledge of our growth policy and the soon-to-be adopted re-zoning. Sean knows we’re a growing city, and we must address the need for housing people can afford. He will hit the ground running.

Unlike the anti-government incumbent, Sean understands the essential role of agriculture in our community. Farming has long been part of the social fabric of the Garden City. Sean understands that we need farmers and farmland to be resilient in the face of climate change and other disruptions of the global food supply, like pandemics. Incumbent Sandra Vasecka, strongly conservative, voted against the protection of local farmland last year.

More than a farmer, Sean is a veteran, a former fire fighter, a husband, a parent, and a public servant with a strong work ethic. He leads by listening and with compassion. Please join me in supporting Sean McCoy for City Council.

