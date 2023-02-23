Viewpoint: There is a way to fix this mess

Brent C. Smith

Americans are becoming increasingly aware that our federal government is out of control. A recent New York Times article stated that the U.S. is on track to add $19 trillion dollars in the next 10 years to our ballooning national debt.

Moody’s Analytics estimates interest payments on our national debt will surpass our national defense budget by 2025.

Government induced inflation has put our economy on thin ice and our ruling elites continue to bleed the nation's resources by keeping us in forever wars, adding trillions more to our national debt.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts that by the year 2034, Social Security will need to be cut by 23% due to shortfalls. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has been paying Ukrainian pensions for the past year with your tax dollars and just pledged another $500 million.

The government has opened the gates to our southern border and millions of migrants are now getting free healthcare and housing on the taxpayer dime while our government spends billions to protect the ‘sovereign Ukrainian border.

Recent intelligence resources indicate the conflagration in Ukraine is widening, with China considering supplying Russia with needed military arms and many fear we are marching toward nuclear war.

Freedoms Americans take for granted are quickly eroding. New amendments to the World Health Organization (WHO) will give them power to override sovereign nations and impose mandatory digital vaccine certificates on the world. The Biden Administration reaffirmed its commitment to the WHO, effectively taking the first step in creating a One World Government, complete with enforcement power.

The Founding Fathers, in their brilliance, came up with Article V of the Constitution, which provides a mechanism by which, ‘We the People’, thru our States Legislatures, can propose amendments to the US Constitution to rein in the power of an overreaching Federal Government.

Considering the scope and magnitude of our problems, I was deeply disappointed when 10 Montana Republican Senators derailed the efforts of thousands of Montana Patriots to save our Republic by voting NO to pass a Convention of States Resolution (SJ-2).

Montana’s current Senate doesn’t seem too worried about our present crisis and decided instead to side with the likes of George Soros and numerous Marxist organizations in opposition to a Convention of States.

How bad does it have to get before Montana joins the other States in a unified effort to prevent our Federal Government from driving the nation over a cliff? Unfortunately, we will have to wait for the next legislative session to find out. I sincerely hope we still have a Sovereign nation left to fight for when the next Montana Legislature convenes in 2025.

The good news is that the Convention of States Movement continues to grow across the nation, and the Patriots who love our country will not give up this fight to restore power to the People and bring sanity to our Federal government.