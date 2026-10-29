Viewpoint: Much at stake in Montana’s midterm elections

Karen Wickersham

There is so much at stake in this election: rising cost of gas and diesel because of the reckless war in Iran, foreign beef imports that hurt Montana ranchers, data centers choking off our water and raising power bills, high cost of housing in Western Montana, projections that Social Security may deplete by 2032 while billionaires like Elon Musk pay less than 10 minutes of income into it for the entire year.

The rich have gotten a whole lot richer while the rest of us a whole lot poorer.

Simple fact is, Sam Forstag has genuine solutions. Aaron Flint does not.

Flint was visibly upset when pressed for answers in the debate and refused to say he would protect our public land from data centers. No wonder! His campaign is supported by AI data center corporate PAC money.

Unlike his opponent, Sam offers real policy to help Montanans - saving Social Security by making billionaires pay their fair share, using federal investment to build housing Montanans can afford, and giving everyone the opportunity to buy into Medicare.

We don’t need another corrupt and fear-mongering politician like Flint in Congress. Now is the moment for Montana to select a leader who embodies true statesmanship, who promotes unity, is honest, remains calm under pressure, and will truly represent the voices of all Montanans.

Sam Forstag is that leader. Sam will work for the working class because he IS working class. He has my vote for US House on November 3rd!

Karen Wickersham lives in Missoula