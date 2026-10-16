Viewpoint: Vote Holloway and Eddy for Missoula courts

Gwen Jones

This fall Missoulians will vote for a Montana Supreme Court Justice and a Missoula Justice of the Peace. These races are crucial to maintaining judicial integrity in a highly partisan era.

District Court Judge Amy Eddy is an independent, conscientious thinker who has campaigned on a non-partisan basis - as a good judge should. She understands that every case that comes before her has a set of facts to which she must apply the law. She does not “predict” her rulings by siding with a political party, or by taking donations from political parties.

Judge Eddy’s opponent, Dan Wilson, has taken Republican Party money and was the keynote speaker at the Republican convention. Montana judicial races are legally non-partisan. So much for neutrality and good judgment.

Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway has served in the Missoula court since 2016. She understands the court’s role in issuing even handed, fair rulings to support accountability. She has also worked extensively on jail diversion, understanding that when people are given support and alternatives they can make better choices. Good for individuals, good for our community.

Both Judge Eddy and Justice of the Peace Holloway are exceptional public servants. Missoula benefits from a strong, thoughtful judiciary. Vote for Amy Eddy and Landee Holloway!

Gwen Jones lives in Missoula.