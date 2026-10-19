Viewpoint: Montana Democrats, stay feisty

Bill Lombardi

Montana’s modern identity is forged from a gritty libertarian toughness conjured from personal freedom, self-reliance and rugged individualism that sneers at those who cave to collective thought and bow to the powerful establishment.

So, welcome to the 2026 U.S. Senate race in Montana.

When former University of Montana President Seth Bodnar decided to run as an “independent” for the U.S. Senate, he and his team made a grave strategic error – they failed to account for human nature in politics.

Bodnar derides Democrats and Republicans as beholden to some mysterious cabal of insiders, elites and party bosses who he alleges pull the strings of partisans. Bodnar’s team, ironically, is composed mostly of Democratic insiders, elites and party bosses.

Other than opposing party politics, Bodnar has failed to outline what independents stand for. Meanwhile, a handful of Democratic establishment figures have tagged the Democratic Party brand as toxic. They unilaterally made the decision to wave the flag of political surrender and run from the Democratic Party to win by dressing their candidate – Bodnar – in independent garb.

The result: Bodnar and his backers angered a significant slice of Democratic voters and workers who have fought for decades for Montanans and now will never vote for him.

The physics of emotion holds that if you insult and hit someone, expect to be insulted and hit back. And expect not to be liked. Politics is driven as much or more by emotion rather than logic and reason.

The heart in politics is stronger than the mind; it’s the engine room that beats strongly enough to keep political hope alive. Changing the hearts and transforming the minds of Montana Democrats is something that can’t be done without the political spadework – persuasion and grassroots organizing – that Bodnar folks failed to do.

After disparaging partisanship as bad, Bodnar supporters chose to aggressively bully the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee and her supporters to try to force her to drop out of the race and back him.

Democrats who backed Bodnar assumed that more Montana Democrats would simply roll over, without question, and commit to support an independent while rejecting the Democratic nominee. The arrogance of these Bodnar supporters made Democrats recoil and strike back, and to refuse to go along with this insider political trading powered by billionaires, Dark Money and trickery.

Bodnar and his supporters now have resorted to tearing down the Democratic nominee to try to gain Democratic votes in an election landscape that’s now favorable to the party.

But enough Montana Democrats pushed back in disgust, and most importantly, Senate nominee Alani Bankhead, refused to capitulate to these ham-handed bullying tactics and remained in the race.

As one national journalist remarked, “I like Montana Democrats: They’re feisty.”

And, whether you like it or not, Bankhead won the Montana Democratic Senate primary.

As part of some national experiment, Democrats in other states – Nebraska, Idaho and South Dakota – surrendered, and candidates who won the Democratic primary stepped aside for so-called independents who were former Democrats. They gave up – quit.

Bodnar’s strategy won’t work in Montana, where citizens revere freedom and exhibit a populist streak of independence from the elites and outside powers.

Why? Because it’s hard to whack a Montana Democrat in the head and expect them to like you – and, no less, vote for you. They’d rather fight than quit.

Stay feisty, my Democratic friends.

Bill Lombardi lives in Seeley Lake.