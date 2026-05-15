Viewpoint: I’m running to do better for Montana families

Ben Davis

Montana is a place where we look out for one another. We work hard, we value fairness, and we believe that if you do your part, you should be able to enjoy a good life – a place where working families can own a home in our community, our values are respected, and our schools are thriving.

But right now, too many Montanans are being squeezed—from the grocery store to the gas pump, from rent and mortgages to property taxes and health insurance. Families are paying more and getting less, and it’s not right. We need someone who really cares and who will look out for us and our families.

My name is Ben Davis and I’m running for the Montana House of Representatives in Missoula’s House District 93 because I believe we can do better—and because I know we must. I’m running because Montana families deserve practical solutions, honest leadership, and a government that respects their hard work. I believe deeply in public service and in building communities where everyone has a fair shot.

The fact is, Montanans are paying too much for nearly everything, and it’s not an accident. Too often, powerful corporate interests are padding profits while families fall further behind. In the legislature, I will work with Democrats and Republicans alike to address the real drivers of rising costs.

My story is rooted in our values. I’m a grandson of ranchers. I was raised by a single dad after the sudden loss of my mother from breast cancer. I benefited from a strong public education. I ran a lawn service to help pay for college, learned the value of hard work, and carried those lessons with me into adulthood.

I served three Democratic members of the U.S. Congress as a legislative advisor and I was at the U.S. Capitol on 9/11. That experience deeply impacted my life and I went on to serve our country overseas in conflict zones fighting terrorism. After returning home, I continued to dedicate my career to public service—first as a prosecutor fighting for justice for child abuse and domestic violence victims, and now as a nonprofit leader working to lift nearly 100 families out of generational poverty. Today, my work supports more than 20 living-wage jobs in our community.

My four children attend Missoula Public Schools, and my wife, Adrienne, and I strongly support strengthening our public schools and teacher pay, while finding a state solution for a school funding situation that has left voters and administrators exhausted by annual levies needed to fund the basic needs of our schools.

Union membership provided a pathway to the middle class for my parents as first generation high school and college graduates who worked as public school teachers. I am proud to have been a union member for a good portion of my career and I deeply understand the importance of standing up for workers’ rights and strengthening workplace protections.

I believe in a state government that works for its citizens: one that uses tax dollars efficiently, roots out waste, promotes affordable housing and fair property taxes, and provides a strong social safety net that supports healthy children and families. Montana’s future depends on restoring responsible government and building an economy that works for everyone.

I’m running because I believe Montana’s best days are ahead of us—if we’re willing to work together to make them happen.

I would be honored to earn your vote.