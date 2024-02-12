Viewpoint: Montana doesn’t want rich establishment politicians

Montana’s election process belongs to the people. We want to facilitate open and fair discussions during our primaries.

The National Republican Senate Committee Chairman, Sen. Steve Daines, does not need to choose the Arizona candidates or the candidates for Montana… Montanans can pick our own candidates.

We do not need rich establishment politicians spoon feeding us our choices for Federal or State offices. We want fair and honest elections, not selections.

Now is a time for the Grassroots of Montana to Stand up and Let your voice be heard. As we know, elections have consequences.

Lana Tibbetts, Billings; Tim Popper, Terry; Craig Steinbesser, Sidney