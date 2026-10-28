Viewpoint: River Runs Through It Act made from Montana values

Josh Liljedahl

A few values that define Montanans: enjoying the great outdoors, taking care of what we love and looking out for our neighbors. These Montana values shine through during hunting season, as we prioritize time outdoors with friends and family, contemplate our role as stewards of these lands, and benefit from the generosity of our neighbors who grant us access to hunt their land or lend a hand in packing out an elk.

The “A River Runs Through It Act,” introduced by Rep. Zinke and co-sponsored by Rep. Downing, is a made-in-Montana proposal built on these values.

This Act will benefit all who love the Blackfoot River Valley, a place of riches for the outdoors lifestyle. At its core, this proposal is about stewardship in restoring our forests, reducing wildfire risk, and improving habitat on our public lands. For too long, zero-sum-game mentality and divisive politics have prevented such progress.

Leave it to the people who hunt, fish, and make a living on this landscape to come together, in a collaborative process with neighbors, to focus on our common ground and settle on some real solutions. That’s how we do things in Montana.