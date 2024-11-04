Viewpoint: Vote wisely to protect Montana’s natural resources

We are 40 retired Montana natural resource management professionals with more than 1,281 years of combined management experience. Among us there are 18 who worked for FWP, 3 who were on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, and others who worked for Federal agencies, Tribal wildlife programs, and university scientists. One of us was elected to the Montana legislature 7 times.

This election will provide a critical opportunity for Montana hunters, anglers and others who cherish Montana’s wildlife and fish to vote for candidates who support science-based natural resource decisions in Montana and support the professional staff of natural resource agencies in Montana like Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

We have seen tremendous turnover in the professional staff at FWP with resulting erosion of staff morale and the scientific credibility of agency programs and decisions. We have seen politicians making wildlife management decisions while ignoring science and facts. We have also seen alarming efforts to hide from Montana citizens the workings of FWP and ongoing intimidation of FWP employees so they can no longer speak about what they are doing and how decisions are made at FWP.

Montana FWP was long known as one of the finest natural resource agencies in the western United States, but this reputation has dimmed. Now skilled professionals are leaving the agency, and some are denouncing agency leadership.

Montana is truly the last best place, but if current policies continue for another 4 years, we stand to lose our healthy wildlife and fish populations and the quality of and access to hunting and fishing that we cherish. The future of Montana’s wildlife and fisheries heritage and our hunting and fishing access will be decided this November. We urge all Montanans to vote wisely.

40 Retired Montana natural resource management professionals including Chris Servheen, Rick Mace, Kate Kendall, Harvey Nyberg, Gayle Joslin, Bruce Sterling, Jim Vashro, Mike Madel, Diane Boyd, Kristi Dubois, Tim Their, Heidi Youmans, Graham Taylor, Gary Wolfe, Dan Vermillion, Pat Byorth, Greg Munther, Chuck Schwartz, Sterling Miller, Douglas Chadwick, Tom Puchlerz, Glenn Elison, Joe Fontaine, Dale Becker, Ed Bangs, Kerry Foresman, Jay Gore, Mike Phillips, Dale Harms, Anne Vandehey, Tim Manley, Richard Harris, Mike Korn, Scott Rumsey, Skip Kowalski, Bob Henderson, Larry Peterman, Jack Stanford, Mary Maj, Don Peters