Viewpoint: Missoula needs long-term approach for N. Reserve

Hayden Cook

The Reserve Street Corridor, which stretches across one of Missoula's most critical and heavily trafficked routes, currently holds the distinction of having the most traffic accidents in town.

With over 30,000 vehicles passing through daily, this road regularly sees traffic at capacity. During rush hour, those numbers spike to over 40,000, far exceeding what the infrastructure was designed to handle.

According to the Missoula Police Department’s Traffic Report, Reserve Street has been the site of more than 150 accidents in the past year and more than 1,600 over the last 5 years. This includes everything from rear-end collisions to accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists, highlighting the danger this road poses to those utilizing it. Pedestrian accidents have risen by 25% in the past two years alone, with many residents calling for safer crossings, designated bike/walking lanes, and more visible pedestrian signals.

The consequences of this congestion and high accident rate are multi-faceted. First, it’s a safety issue. Missoula residents, whether they are behind the wheel, on foot, or a bike, are at risk every day. The city has seen a rise in crash-related injuries, with 35% of accidents on Reserve Street resulting in medical treatment for those involved. In 2023 alone, one pedestrian and two drivers lost their lives in crashes on this corridor.

Local businesses along the corridor have felt the negative effects, with several reporting a decline in foot traffic and delayed shipments. While Reserve is an essential route for commuters, it’s also a critical commercial artery, connecting key businesses and services. When it’s congested, everything slows down, affecting the local economy.

Missoula needs a comprehensive, long-term approach to redesigning the Reserve Street Corridor. The current infrastructure is outdated and no longer suited to the needs of a growing city. “I support the URD in North Reserve, I think the redesigns will ease excessive speeding and better control the flow of traffic from the Interstate and Grant Creek neighborhood. I would like the city to take on the complexity of South Reserve following the completion of the North Reserve URD.”

The first step could be to expand and realign the road to better accommodate traffic flow. Wider lanes, additional turning lanes, and improved signage could alleviate congestion and make the road safer for everyone. In 2022, the city conducted a feasibility study, which indicated that expanding Reserve Street by just 10 feet on either side could reduce traffic bottlenecks by up to 20%, cutting down on congestion during rush hour. However, this can’t come at the expense of pedestrian and cyclist safety. We should be striving to make this corridor more inclusive, with designated bike lanes, well-lit crosswalks, and pedestrian-friendly traffic signals.

Implementing smart traffic systems is another effective solution. Using real-time data to manage traffic flow could help reduce congestion, improve safety, and prevent bottlenecks. For example, adaptive traffic signals that adjust to the current traffic conditions could keep things moving smoothly. Additionally, more detailed traffic cameras and sensors could help monitor accidents or slowdowns, allowing emergency responders and traffic management teams to act faster.

Above all, any changes to Reserve Street must involve the local community. Missoula is a place that values its natural beauty, walkability, and sense of community, and urban planners must engage with residents to ensure that the solutions fit the city’s character. In a recent community survey conducted by the Missoula Transportation Advisory Board, 72% of respondents indicated a desire for safer pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure along Reserve Street. Public forums, stakeholder meetings, and opportunities for public input should be built into every phase of the planning process.

The Reserve Street Corridor is a growing problem that cannot be ignored any longer. Missoula’s urban planners and city officials must act now to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of all who travel this critical roadway.

The solution lies in a bold, comprehensive plan that incorporates road expansion, diverse transportation options, and smarter traffic management. Only then will we be able to transform this dangerous, overburdened corridor into a functional, safe, and vibrant part of Missoula’s infrastructure. As Missoula grows, so too must its roadways.

Hayden Cookis a candidate for City Council Ward 2