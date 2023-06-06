Viewpoint: MOR endorses Mike Nugent for mayor

Missoula Organization of Realtors

The Missoula Organization of REALTORS® (MOR) is proud to endorse Mike Nugent as the mayoral candidate for the upcoming elections. Our endorsement follows a rigorous review process that involved online questionnaires and in-person interviews with all the candidates.

We want to acknowledge the exceptional qualities and contributions of Andrea Davis and Jordan Hess, who were among the slate of candidates in this year's mayoral race. Andrea showcased an extensive knowledge of affordable housing issues, bringing valuable insights to the table. Her dedication to finding solutions for the housing crisis reflects her deep commitment to improving our community.

Jordan Hess demonstrated his years of experience and expertise in housing and code reform during the interview process. His tireless work in these areas highlights his passion for making positive changes in Missoula. We appreciate both Andrea and Jordan for their ongoing commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of our community.

After careful consideration and thorough discussion among our members, it was determined that Mike Nugent is the candidate who best aligns with MOR's values and is the most suitable leader to tackle the challenges facing our community.

Mike possesses an exceptional understanding of the housing market and the changes necessary to address the housing crisis. His expertise will be invaluable in developing sustainable and affordable housing solutions for Missoula. As a business owner, Mike has firsthand experience in building and growing a vibrant local economy. He recognizes the importance of fostering economic development that benefits all Missoulians.

Furthermore, Mike has demonstrated his leadership abilities during his tenure on the city council. He has consistently made sound decisions, even in the face of adversity, and has shown a deep commitment to doing what is right for our community. Mike's approachable nature and his ability to build consensus will be crucial in bringing together diverse perspectives to find common ground and move Missoula forward.

We encourage all Missoulians to review the published candidate responses and actively participate in the upcoming elections. Your engagement in the democratic process will help shape the future of our community.

Copies of the completed questionnaires can be found at this link, providing valuable information to inform your decision.

Let us unite behind Mike Nugent, a candidate who possesses the necessary knowledge, leadership, and dedication to lead Missoula toward a brighter future. Together, we can create a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous community for all