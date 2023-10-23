Viewpoint: Nugent for mayor supports first responders, unions

Shawn Knopp

As a member of this community and former candidate, I am proud to endorse Mike Nugent for Missoula Mayor.

Mike has shown steadfast dedication to improving the lives of all Missoulians. With his expertise in community development and public service, Mike has the skills necessary to lead our city in a positive direction and take on the challenges that lie ahead.

We share in our commitment to first responders, unions, the business owners as well as the belief that all residents need to be able to afford to live in our great community! Join me in supporting Mike Nugent for Missoula Mayor