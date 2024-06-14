Viewpoint: Old car crosses old Missoula bridge, for now

Bruce Barrett

I was one of the first to cross the newly reopened Maclay Bridge.

There are only so many places where you can drive an old classic car across an old one lane bridge. Missoula is one of them.

But only for now.

Missoula continues to work on replacing the bridge with a new one at the end of South Avenue.

Me and my classic 1957 Thunderbird Convertible will have to take another route in a few years. A loss for everyone. (photo by Adair Kanter)