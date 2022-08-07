Viewpoint: An Olympian versus a charlatan
Jim Edwards
I was a Zinke fan when he first entered politics - not anymore. Zinke was initially a good Montana legislator, then he got the opportunity of a lifetime, work in President Trump’s Cabinet. Ryan’s true character came out when he relocated to D. C.; he showed he belonged in the swamp by quickly moving to enrich his personal wealth. He got fired - who does that?? Zinke had a chance to make us proud, instead, he embarrassed us.
A Navy Seal VS an Olympian? Tough choice? Who’s got more character? Not much of a contest there? Monica Tranel has more character by a mile; she is smarter, tougher & more authentic. She’s not a pretend cowboy, her dad was a psychologist who chose to raise his family of 10 kids on a ranch, a Montana ranch.
Our country, our state, can’t afford another old, fat, white guy making laws that affect 50% of our population; women, it’s time to “take your country back!” I’m a D-lite and a proud cross-over voter, always have been. Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have written this letter, today, I’m compelled to.