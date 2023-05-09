Viewpoint: Carlino opposes city’s parking requirements

Daniel Carlino

It’s raining outside, and there’s a stick in the mud in council chambers.

Decades deep in our code, and the pain still lingers

No housing can be built, no corner stores neither

Unless you turn more land into asphalt with those white chalked lines.

That’s what we demand, and where our current priority lies.

But we need housing now

Can you not relate?

Or will the status quo continue?

more parking mandates!

Daniel Carlino is a member of the Missoula City Council.

