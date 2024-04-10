Viewpoint: Support C.B. Pearson for state Senate

Nancy Hobbins

I am happy to voice my strong support for C.B. Pearson for Senate District 46.

I have known C.B. for many years as an advocate and mentor. I first met him in 2013 as he mentored a group of young advocates through the New Leaders Council fellowship program. I have been enormously impressed by his willingness to work with and train a new generation of leaders in our community and state.

C.B. and I worked together when I advocated for Everytown for Gun Safety at the Montana legislature for safer gun laws. Together, we fought and defeated extremist bills that would have put guns in K-12 schools, in banks, bars, and government buildings.

C.B.  has been a strong advocate for gun safety and suicide prevention. He has given both professional and volunteer time to make our community and state a better place for all.

I know from first-hand experience the Montana Legislature can be a tough place to work and advocate.  That is precisely why I encourage voters to vote for C.B. Pearson – his experience and his drive will yield positive results for our community and for Montana.

As a voter in SD 46 please join me in voting for C.B. in the June primary. Ballots are mailed on May 10th, and the last day to vote is June 4th.

