Viewpoint: An endorsement for Pearson for SD 46

Eric Melson

I am excited to share my endorsement for my friend C.B. Pearson in his upcoming June democratic primary election. I hope you will vote for him, too.

C.B. is a dedicated public servant who has spent decades working on behalf of Montanans to protect our health, our public lands and our way of life. I was so glad to hear C.B. is running in the new Senate District 46 - an open state senate seat which includes the Rattlesnake Valley, the Blackfoot - Seeley area on the East and goes up to Arlee and Ronan on the west side.

C.B. has a laudable track record of fighting for the public interest - I know he has the skills, experience, and drive to fight for our Montana way of life. That's why I want him to represent our district in the legislature.

A longtime environmentalist and conservationist, CB has dedicated his career to creating a more equitable, accessible and cleaner Montana. Using his expertise, he has played a crucial role in local campaign initiatives for things like the Missoula library, our parks and trails, and importantly, the passing of our Open Space Bond which has led to legacy protections like Marshall Mountain.

Pearson has shown himself to be a true fighter, and now he's taking that fight to the legislature. Join me in voting for C.B. Pearson for Senate District 46.