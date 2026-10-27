Viewpoint: Questions about party money aren’t personal attacks

Jesse Mullen

Four former Montana Democratic Party chairs recently defended Shannon O’Brien’s decision to resign as party chair and endorse independent U.S. Senate candidate Seth Bodnar, calling scrutiny of O’Brien a “circular firing squad” built around personal attacks.

In doing so, they fail to acknowledge the actual issue.

The former chairs, including O’Brien, have every right to support the candidate they believe is right for Montana. The newsworthy question absent from O’Brien’s resignation letter is why she presented it as a principled stand against partisan politics while failing to disclose that the party’s executive board was investigating a severance agreement she signed without its approval. Her $5,000-a-month stipend had also been revoked following a separate dispute over her handling of party finances.

That question is supported by a trail of documents, not hearsay or rumor.

According to an internal report circulated among the executive board, including Robyn Driscoll, who signed the recent column, O’Brien and former deputy director Justin Ailport negotiated and drafted a severance agreement after Ailport was passed over for a promotion. The report says neither the executive director nor the board was included in that decision.

Members of the board estimated the severance exceeded $30,000. They claim O'Brien approved it without authorization, notice to the appropriate officials, or discussion with the board, and it went to an employee who voluntarily resigned.

The reporting includes the agreement’s time-stamped audit history, internal discussions with the party’s attorney, an interview with a former party executive director, and confirmation from multiple board members.

None of those facts appear in the former chairs’ defense of O’Brien.

Instead, they characterize scrutiny of financial decisions as personal attacks, then devote the rest of their column to explaining why Bodnar should be supported.

That’s a fine discussion, but it does not answer questions raised by O’Brien’s actions as chair.

Public service deserves respect.

So do the donors, union members, volunteers, and other public servants who contribute to the state party and expect responsible oversight of its money.

If the former chairs believe the documents are inaccurate or the severance was properly authorized, they should identify which facts they dispute. Every question raised by the reporting has a factual answer. Calling the reporting a personal attack does not provide one.

O’Brien may have been sincere in her endorsement. It is also true that board members were investigating her handling of party funds. Montana Democrats are entitled to have both facts laid out and reach their own conclusions.

Accountability is not a personal attack just because the person under investigation has friends willing to defend them.

Jesse Mullen served on the Montana Democratic Party executive board in 2023/24. He was the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for Secretary of State.