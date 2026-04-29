Viewpoint: Proposed law creates new risks for Montana businesses

Bruce Gillespie

Spring is typically a season of optimism. Entrepreneurs are opening new businesses, family farms and ranches are calving and planning for the next season, and existing small business owners are reviewing their finances and planning for growth.

However, at precisely this moment, Congress is considering legislation that would make those plans harder and riskier for Montana’s small businesses and agricultural producers. The Credit Card Competition Act (CCCA), also known as the Durbin-Marshall bill, may be marketed as pro-competition, but its real-world consequences would fall squarely on local businesses, farmers, ranchers, and the community banks they rely on.

We have seen before what happens when Washington underestimates the importance of these institutions. After the 2010 Durbin Amendment regulated debit card interchange fees, small banks were forced to roll back services or merge with larger institutions. The result was a steady erosion of community banking, particularly in rural states like Montana where alternatives are limited.

The Credit Card Competition Act threatens to repeat that mistake on an even larger scale.

Montana’s economy depends on relationship banking. In rural towns and small cities alike, smaller, community banks are often the only institutions willing to take the time to understand a seasonal business, a start-up operation, or a multigenerational farm. These lenders don’t just process transactions — they provide the credit that allows businesses to hire workers, buy equipment, and survive lean months. By decreasing the revenue small banks receive from credit card transactions, the Credit Card Competition Act does the exact opposite of what its name implies—it consolidates financial resources with larger banks and forces smaller, more local, lenders to limit credit access and cut services.

Research indicates that legislation like the CCCA would cost community banks billions of dollars annually in lost revenue. For Montana banks, that lost revenue would translate directly into fewer small business loans, tighter credit standards, and less flexibility for agricultural producers who depend on operating loans to get through the year.

Community banks are not a niche player in small business finance — they are the backbone. Nationwide, they provide the majority of small business credit and the vast majority of farm loans. In Montana, where agriculture, tourism, construction, and energy drive local economies, weakening community banks means weakening the businesses that sustain our state as a whole.

Analysts have warned that the CCCA would also make unsecured credit harder to access as banks respond by tightening eligibility requirements. For a new Montana business owner trying to finance inventory or payroll in January, or for a rancher seeking seasonal credit, that tightening could have catastrophic consequences. This comes at a time when Montana businesses are already navigating higher input costs, workforce challenges, and economic uncertainty.

Supporters of the CCCA promise savings by claiming that credit card fees would decrease, but what they don’t mention is that small businesses in rural states like Montana will get left in the dust with less available credit, and fewer choices.

As a state legislator, I believe that decisions made in Washington should strengthen — not undermine — the small businesses and farms that form the backbone of Montana’s economy. As we begin a new year defined by planning, investment, and opportunity, Congress should learn from past mistakes and reject the Credit Card Competition Act.

Senator Gillespie represents Senate District 9 in the Montana State Legislature.