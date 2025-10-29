Viewpoint: Providence went above and beyond in patient’s care

Ellen Tenenbaum

This past October 9-12 while visiting family in Missoula from New Jersey, I was hospitalized at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital for an undetected infection that had spread and turned into sepsis.

I found that the speed, and the medical knowledge among the doctors, nurses and other professionals top notch, every day of my stay.

Equally and especially impressive was the quality of individual care. Without exception, every professional who came in – for assessment, vitals, blood draws, IV work, and nourishment -- was kind, gentle and efficient. Details were noticed: “Let me freshen up your ice water.”

“Would you like a warm blanket? “Let’s get you a little more comfortable.”

Then, at the end of each encounter, the staff member asked kindly, “Is there anything else I can get you?” These details cost little or nothing extra, and they make a huge difference in patients’ outlook.

The quality of care that I experienced showed that the little things are the big things. Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital held up a shining light to this principle. In my view, Missoulians have a gem of a hospital.