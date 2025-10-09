Viewpoint: Restore public comment to top of agenda

Chris Kennedy

Restore the public voice to #1 on the agenda! Our input matters!

Last year, 10 members of our city council and our mayor took a troubling leap away from transparency, accountability and even democracy: they voted to move public comment from the beginning of the City Council meeting, to the end. This measure has had the desired effect. Dissent has been nearly silenced.

Before this change, Missoulians could say whatever they wanted at a reliable 6pm to their local government. Now everyone must wait an unknown and fluctuating time, until 8pm, 10pm, or even the middle of the night to be able to share their thoughts and suggestions. Citizen participation has dropped precipitously, by perhaps 90%.

Two city council members were brave enough to put effective public oversight over convenience and voted against the measure. These same two have been under frequent attacks from their city council colleagues recently: Daniel Carlino and Kristen Jordan.

It is the job of all council members to listen, and to value the voices of their constituents, even if that means hearing some unpleasant criticism. I urge my fellow Missoulians to support these two city council members in the election, and add to their number with like minded candidates. Let us restore public comment to a convenient and consistent time!